'Avengers: Endgame' Directors Joe, Anthony Russo Sign With CAA

Joe and Anthony Russo, the sibling directors of last year’s mega-blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame,” have signed with CAA.



The pair was previously repped by longtime agency WME, but will now be repped by CAA as writer/directors, with the agency also repping the brothers’ production company AGBO on a case by case basis.



The Russo brothers have directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in addition to “Endgame,” which grossed $2.8 billion worldwide. They also helmed “Avengers: Infinity War” ($2.05 billion), “Captain America: Civil War” ($1.2 billion) and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” ($714.4 million).



*Also Read:* CEO of Russo Brothers' AGBO Committed to Making Films for Theaters - and Streaming



Their production arm, AGBO, recently produced the Chris Hemsworth-led Netflix action thriller “Extraction,” which became the streaming service’s most-watched film during its debut week on the platform.



Post “Avengers: Endgame,” the Russo’s have been focusing on bolstering their AGBO production business, last week hiring former Chernin Group executive Jason Bergsman as the company’s CEO.



AGBO was founded in 2017, and the company said Bergsman’s appointment further emphasizes AGBO’s focus on developing, producing, directing, and incubating intellectual property-driven global franchises for film, television, and digital platforms.



*Also Read:* Joe Russo to Write 'Extraction 2' for Netflix



In addition to the release of “Extraction,” AGBO’s slate this year includes the Russo Brothers-directed drama “Cherry,” starring Tom Holland and written by Angela Otstot; Sundance horror-thriller “Relic,” starring Emily Mortimer; and Matthew Michael Carnahan’s directorial debut “City of a Million Soldiers.”



The Russo’s are also on board to produce a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1997 animated retelling of “Hercules” through the AGBO banner.



