Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanders attacks Biden over "disastrous trade deals" at Detriot rally

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020 ()
The Democratic primary race has gotten heated over the past week as the field of candidates has been narrowed down to just three, including frontrunners Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Sanders attacked Biden at a Detroit rally, criticizing the former vice president over "disastrous trade deals" and accused him of trying to cut social security. Biden told the Vermont senator to "get real" on Twitter. Nikole Killion reports on where the campaigns stand ahead of the next round of primaries.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden's Climate Policy Task Force [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Serve On Biden's Climate Policy Task Force

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will serve as co-chair of Joe Biden's climate policy task force. The group was created by former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and Sen. Bernie Sanders'..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
How Will Sanders Supporters Vote? [Video]

How Will Sanders Supporters Vote?

Last week Bernie Sanders endorsed Joe Biden for the Presidency. Sanders implored his supporters to vote for Biden in November. Many Sanders supporters said they are not willing to vote for Biden..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders on backing Biden and the need to defeat "dangerous" Trump

Bernie Sanders joins Tony Dokoupil for his first network TV interview since endorsing Joe Biden. After dropping out of the 2020 race and backing his former...
CBS News

Bernie Sanders and Cardi B talk Biden endorsement and Trump

Rapper Cardi B sat down with Bernie Sanders for an interview on Instagram Live Tuesday. She asked the Vermont senator about why he chose to endorse Joe Biden for...
CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this