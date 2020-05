Recent related videos from verified sources Trump Administration Announces Effort To Fast-Track Coronavirus Vaccine Process



The Trump Administration has announced "Operation Warp Speed," a massive effort to fast-track the process of getting a coronavirus vaccine; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump outlines plans for coronavirus vaccine The US president elaborated on Operation Warp Speed, which aims to expedite vaccine development.

BBC News 2 hours ago



Trump Names Leaders Of 'Operation Warp Speed' Vaccine Effort A former pharmaceutical executive and a four-star general will lead the initiative to develop a vaccine for COVID-19 and get it to as many Americans as quickly...

NPR 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this