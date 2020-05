Recent related news from verified sources Canada's first COVID-19 vaccine trials approved for Halifax university The first Canadian clinical trials for a possible COVID-19 vaccine have been approved by Health Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the trials will take...

CBC.ca 18 hours ago



Canada's Trudeau: world has changed even if pandemic ends, vaccine found Canadians should accept the world will change even if a vaccine is found and the coronavirus pandemic ends, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on...

Reuters 3 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this