Director Lynn Shelton’s Death Stuns Hollywood: ‘I Can’t Believe I’ll Never Hear Her Laugh Again’

The Wrap Saturday, 16 May 2020 ()
Director Lynn Shelton’s unexpected death on Friday at the age of 54 has rocked her friends and artist friends in Hollywood, many of whom have taken to social media to share their grief.

Shelton’s creative collaborator and romantic partner issued a statement voicing his love for her and his disbelief that she is gone.

“I loved her very much as I know many of you did as well. It’s devastating. I am leveled, heartbroken and in complete shock and don’t really know how to move forward in this moment,” he wrote. “I needed you all to know. I don’t know some of you. Some I do. I’m just trying to let the people who were important to her know.”

Maron went on: “She was a beautiful, kind, loving, charismatic artist. Her spirit was pure joy. She made me happy. I made her happy. We were happy. I made her laugh all the time. We laughed a lot. We were starting a life together. I really can’t believe what is happening. This is a horrendous, sad loss.”

*Also Read:* Lynn Shelton, Director of 'Mad Men' and 'Glow' Episodes, Dies at 54

Here are just a handful of the many, many tributes pouring in:



I had the great pleasure of working with Lynn Shelton on Touchy Feely. She was an actors director extraordinaire. I loved being in her presence. She was warm and gracious and supremely talented. Rest In Peace my friend. ???? pic.twitter.com/iP9HM4lwKx

— Allison Janney (@AllisonBJanney) May 16, 2020





Lynn Shelton was a force. So good, so smart, and so brave. And really kind. Sending my heart to her family and friends. ????

— olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) May 16, 2020





Lynn Shelton, I am forever grateful for the little time we spent together. You lit up the set of Dickinson the second you arrived. Thank you for your unbelievable energy. You will be deeply missed.

— Hailee Steinfeld (@HaileeSteinfeld) May 16, 2020





I am truly shocked at the passing of Lynn Shelton. She was a friend, a kind heart, so talented & only just getting started, despite her stellar work so far. My heart goes out to her family and loved ones. She's left us too soon. I can't believe I'll never hear her laugh again.

— edgarwright (@edgarwright) May 16, 2020





Rest peacefully, Lynn Shelton. Damn. A singular talent and a really nice person. This is awful and so, so sad.

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 16, 2020





The loss of Lynn Shelton is unimaginable. Please light a candle. Send a prayer or a loving thought for her journey and for all who loved her. This is a devastating loss to the creativity community and the world at large. What a powerful talent and loving presence she was.

— Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) May 16, 2020





Lynn Shelton… I find it hard to compose the right words. Lynn was someone I looked up to greatly. She was a radiant, warm and generous in spirit. We have lost a great director and beautiful person.

— Lake Bell (@lakebell) May 16, 2020





Don’t know how to comprehend the sudden loss of my brilliant friend Lynn Shelton. Her direction was filled with delight. Her films tap-danced through the human experience. Cherishing her movies and mourning the ones we never got to see.

— Jason Reitman (@JasonReitman) May 16, 2020





Lynn Shelton loved actors and we loved her back. She was a dream on set. Her lovely, sunny energy was infectious and actors always drifted to video village between takes to be around her. She had such a quiet power and I will miss her. Rest In Peace, Lynn. Love you. pic.twitter.com/jGvbSV3fN1

— Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) May 16, 2020





Lynn Shelton was one of the wonderful advisors I had the Sundance Labs. I am so sad and in such shock to hear the news of her passing. Her work and her mentorship was deeply affecting to me. Love to her friends and family. RIP, Lynn.

— Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) May 16, 2020





Lynn Shelton changed my life when she handed me the Directing Award at Sundance in 2012. She announced my name with pride. Handed it to me with love. Rooted for me long after. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Rest In Peace, Beauty. Thank you for your films. And for your kindness. pic.twitter.com/KySqgIdqQd

— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 16, 2020





You’re gonna hear a lot about how criminally underrated or underseen Lynn Shelton’s Films were, and everyone will be absolutely right. You can watch any one of her movies and see such flourishes of elegance and grace in the mundane. I recommend them all.

— April Wolfe (@AWolfeful) May 16, 2020





I loved Lynn Shelton's work so much. All her characters are so real and nuanced, and funny, and I wanted to work with her so badly. What a talent. This is such sad news.

— Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) May 16, 2020





We lost our dear friend Lynn Shelton. We made so many things together. I wish we had made more. Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss. pic.twitter.com/LcowmbGqum

— Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 16, 2020





A few years ago I was doing karaoke with a group of people in Seattle when suddenly, something shifted. I thought: did they turn the lights on? Is it someone’s birthday? No, the only thing that was different was that Lynn Shelton had walked into the room

— Melanie Lynskey (@melanielynskey) May 16, 2020



