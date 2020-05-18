Ken Osmond, Eddie Haskell on ‘Leave It to Beaver’, Dies at 76

Monday, 18 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Ken Osmond, a child actor known for his role as Eddie Haskell on “Leave It to Beaver,” has died at the age of 76.



The actor died Monday at his home in Los Angeles. No cause of death was given.



In a statement, his son Eric said, “He was an incredibly kind and wonderful father. He had his family gathered around him when he passed. He was loved and will be very missed.”



*Also Read:* Hollywood's Notable Deaths of 2020 (Photos)



As an actor, Osmond was best known for playing the rebellious character of Eddie Haskell on the 1950s sitcom “Leave It to Beaver.” The teenage character was a friend of Beaver’s (Jerry Mathers) older brother Wally (Tony Dow) and known for the way he’d pretend to be polite and obedient to adults’ faces while acting out when they weren’t looking.



More to come…



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Geno Silva, 'Scarface' Actor, Dies at 72



Phyllis George, Trailblazing NFL Reporter and Former Miss America Winner, Dies at 70



Lynn Shelton, Director of 'Humpday' and 'Mad Men' Episodes, Dies at 54 👓 View full article

