Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Supreme Court halted a judge's order that had tossed out statewide coronavirus restrictions imposed by Gov. Kate Brown, in a case brought by churches arguing the Democrat exceeded her authority. Baker County Circuit Judge Matthew Shirtcliff had ruled that Brown erred by not seeking the Legislature's approval to extend […]