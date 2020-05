Ryan Howell Hey, @LondonBreed New York to allow small Memorial Day ceremonies and vehicle parades. What about #SF? #COVID19… https://t.co/pYuvH1ugU9 7 minutes ago Tom Puckett Small #MemorialDay ceremonies OK by @NYGovCuomo. @NewsRadio930 https://t.co/MA8EvM34Sr 10 minutes ago Nancy Mitok RT @jilevin: New York to allow small Memorial Day ceremonies https://t.co/fhb9HKNwjj 16 minutes ago WISH-TV New York state will allow Memorial Day ceremonies honoring America’s military veterans to be held with up to 10 peo… https://t.co/qcsYHf1L0B 20 minutes ago Eugene Chin New York to allow small Memorial Day ceremonies https://t.co/Jf6OAqY4I5 25 minutes ago UsaNewsNow3 NY to allow small Memorial Day ceremonies and vehicle parades https://t.co/l5WBfXMvQN https://t.co/DTUHlQwld9 28 minutes ago James Lewis New York to allow small Memorial Day ceremonies and vehicle parades https://t.co/Ojnft3DsmL 29 minutes ago Jeffrey Levin New York to allow small Memorial Day ceremonies https://t.co/fhb9HKNwjj 36 minutes ago