Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on "Gutsy Women"

"The Book of Gutsy Women" (published by CBS' Simon and Schuster) tells the stories of 103 inspirational women, from Eleanor Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and Harriet Tubman, to Billie Jean King, Aly Raisman and Jackie Joyner-Kersee. The book was co-authored by a mother and daughter, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, who talk with Jane Pauley about who has inspired them. The former Secretary of State also talks with Pauley about President Trump, whom she calls "a clear and present danger" to the rule of law, and says that she supports an impeachment inquiry.


