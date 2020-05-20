Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton on "Gutsy Women"

CBS News Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
"The Book of Gutsy Women" (published by CBS' Simon and Schuster) tells the stories of 103 inspirational women, from Eleanor Roosevelt, Amelia Earhart and Harriet Tubman, to Billie Jean King, Aly Raisman and Jackie Joyner-Kersee. The book was co-authored by a mother and daughter, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton, who talk with Jane Pauley about who has inspired them. The former Secretary of State also talks with Pauley about President Trump, whom she calls "a clear and present danger" to the rule of law, and says that she supports an impeachment inquiry.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden Gets Hilary Clinton's Endorsement [Video]

Biden Gets Hilary Clinton's Endorsement

Joe Biden received an endorsement from Hillary Clinton for being the 2020 democratic presidential nominee. The endorsement comes as Biden tries to win over female voters and other key demographic..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Hillary Clinton endorses ‘leader’ Joe Biden [Video]

Hillary Clinton endorses ‘leader’ Joe Biden

Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed fellow Democrat Joe Biden's campaign for the office she once sought. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:30Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Suburban Pennsylvania women give their take on 2020 election

President Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in Pennsylvania by less than 1% in 2016. In a bid to keep Pennsylvania red, Lara Trump is launching the “Women for...
CBS News

Hillary Clinton pays tribute to late CEO of Simon & Schuster

NEW YORK (AP) — Hillary Clinton is mourning the death of Simon & Schuster CEO Carolyn Reidy, whose publishing house has been working with Clinton since she was...
SeattlePI.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NelsChristine

Christine🌎🏐💙💚 @HillaryClinton Finished the amazing and inspiring book "The Book of Gutsy Women" by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton. S… https://t.co/gnHRfRBYJp 5 days ago

SchoolDepotCoUk

SchoolDepot Clinton, Hillary Rodham https://t.co/dz8Q6REH32 Book of Gutsy Women 9781471166990 #BookofGutsyWomen… https://t.co/K6o1azjIgK 5 days ago