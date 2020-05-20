New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern on the impact of divisive rhetoric: "Kids hear it"

Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

President Trump highlighted his “America First” policies during his United Nations address Tuesday, saying the future belongs to patriots. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is among the leaders in New York for the U.N. General Assembly. Her country got global attention for implementing strict gun control measures after the mosque shootings in Christchurch. She spoke to “CBS This Morning” about the global impact of President Trump's rhetoric, which many have criticized as divisive. 👓 View full article

