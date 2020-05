Thursday, 21 May 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Hurricane Dorian is taking its last shot at the U.S. after marching through the Caribbean and up the southeast coast. North Carolina is the target of Dorian's wrath on Friday. Dorian was downgraded to a Category 1 overnight, but it's less than 20 miles off the coast with 90 mph winds. It's causing life-threatening flash floods and up to six feet in storm surge. In the Bahamas, the storm has been blamed for at least 30 deaths. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.