Open: This is "Face the Nation," June 9

CBS4Local Public pools will look very different this summer if they open at all with the #coronavirus threat still looming. https://t.co/rhKFlOxTaP 22 hours ago NewsChannel 12 Public pools will look very different this summer if they open at all with the coronavirus threat still looming, as… https://t.co/D2dcOx4fqh 1 day ago WTVC NewsChannel 9 Public pools will look very different this summer if they open at all with the virus threat still looming, as teena… https://t.co/TWa19lZPI6 1 day ago RemmyKing In the face of this danger, there is no escaping either the gravity or the totality of this threat if we are to ens… https://t.co/CCKv1QxznZ 1 day ago World News Open: This Is Face The Nation, May 24 more at https://t.co/DitrU8Kgo3 https://t.co/bMfP9s7qlt 1 day ago Oval Miller Open: This is "Face the Nation," May 24 https://t.co/rBvRi8qNhS via @YouTube 2 days ago PulpNews Crime Open: This is 'Face the Nation,' #May 24 - May 24 @ 11:32 AM ET https://t.co/WJBwDZsV4R 2 days ago PulpNews Crime Open: This is Face the Nation, #May 24 - May 24 @ 11:18 AM ET https://t.co/WJBwDZsV4R 2 days ago