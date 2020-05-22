Global  

Search for missing Texas girl Maleah Davis ends on Arkansas roadside

CBS News Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
A Texas-based search-and-recovery group helped look for the remains of a missing 4-year-old Houston girl in Arkansas. Tim Miller, director of Texas EquuSearch, flew back to Houston with Maleah Davis' remains. Stephanie Whitfield of CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports from Houston.
