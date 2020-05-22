Global  

Joe Biden, in testy interview, says 'you ain't black' if you're undecided over him vs. Trump

Delawareonline Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
Joe Biden, in a testy exchange with radio host Charlamagne tha God, said "you ain't black" if you're undecided on whether to back him or Trump.
 
Credit: WIRED - Published
News video: Joe Biden Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions

Joe Biden Answers the Web's Most Searched Questions 11:13

 Former Vice President Joe Biden answers the internet's most searched questions about himself. Was Joe Biden an actor? Can Joe Biden play sports? What's Joe's immigration policy? What's his plan for improving the economy? What's his view on education? Joe answers all these questions and much more!...

