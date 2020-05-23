Joe Biden under fire after suggesting black voters undecided between him and Trump "ain't black"

Saturday, 23 May 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Joe Biden is apologizing after suggesting black voters who are considering Trump "ain't black." The comments came during a radio interview Friday, and at a time when the Biden campaign is working to engage more with black voters — especially black women — to secure a victory in November. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the group Black Voters Matter, joined CBS News to discuss Biden’s comment. 👓 View full article

