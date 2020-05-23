Joe Biden under fire after suggesting black voters undecided between him and Trump "ain't black"
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () Joe Biden is apologizing after suggesting black voters who are considering Trump "ain't black." The comments came during a radio interview Friday, and at a time when the Biden campaign is working to engage more with black voters — especially black women — to secure a victory in November. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the group Black Voters Matter, joined CBS News to discuss Biden’s comment.
