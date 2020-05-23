Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden under fire after suggesting black voters undecided between him and Trump "ain't black"

CBS News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Joe Biden is apologizing after suggesting black voters who are considering Trump "ain't black." The comments came during a radio interview Friday, and at a time when the Biden campaign is working to engage more with black voters — especially black women — to secure a victory in November. LaTosha Brown, co-founder of the group Black Voters Matter, joined CBS News to discuss Biden’s comment.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Have Trouble Deciding Between Him And Trump [Video]

Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Have Trouble Deciding Between Him And Trump

Biden: ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Have Trouble Deciding Between Him And Trump

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:28Published
Joe Biden Blasts Amazon About Not Paying Taxes [Video]

Joe Biden Blasts Amazon About Not Paying Taxes

According to Business Insider, Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden criticized Amazon on Friday. He said that the huge online retailer "should start paying their..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Exclusive: Charlamagne Tha God Reacts to Biden Saying ‘You Ain’t Black’ If You Don’t Support Him Over Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that black voters who have trouble deciding whether to support him or President Donald Trump "ain't black."
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsNYTimes.com

Biden Says African-American Voters, Who Are Not Sure Whom To Vote For, "Ain't Black"

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said African-American voters, unsure about whether to vote for him or President Trump, "ain't black."
NPR

You Might Like


Tweets about this