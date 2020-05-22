Global
Basketball legend Patrick Ewing hospitalized with coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Basketball legend Patrick Ewing hospitalized with coronavirus
Saturday, 23 May 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," Ewing posted on Twitter.
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
2 hours ago
NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirus
00:42
NBA great and current Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing announces on social media he has tested positive for coronavirus
Ex-Hoya, ex-Knick, current Georgetown coach Ewing has COVID
WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at a hospital. “This virus is serious and...
Seattle Times
4 hours ago
Also reported by •
SOHH
•
ESPN
Patrick Ewing Urges Fans to Not Take COVID-19 Lightly After Testing Positive
According to statement on Twitter, the 57-year-old NBA Hall of Famer 'is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for...
AceShowbiz
2 hours ago
