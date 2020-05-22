Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Basketball legend Patrick Ewing hospitalized with coronavirus

CBS News Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
"This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly," Ewing posted on Twitter.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirus

NBA great Patrick Ewing announces he has tested positive for coronavirus 00:42

 NBA great and current Georgetown University basketball coach Patrick Ewing announces on social media he has tested positive for coronavirus

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Hoya, ex-Knick, current Georgetown coach Ewing has COVID

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgetown basketball coach Patrick Ewing tested positive for COVID-19 and is being treated at a hospital. “This virus is serious and...
Seattle Times Also reported by •SOHHESPN

Patrick Ewing Urges Fans to Not Take COVID-19 Lightly After Testing Positive

According to statement on Twitter, the 57-year-old NBA Hall of Famer 'is the only member of the Georgetown men's basketball program to have tested positive for...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this