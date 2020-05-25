Global  

St. Louis' violent Memorial Day weekend sees at least 4 killed, 13 others wounded

FOXNews.com Monday, 25 May 2020
Police are investigating a string of shootings across St. Louis on Memorial Day weekend that have left four people dead and 17 wounded. 
News video: Memorial Day Weekend health

Memorial Day Weekend health 00:45

 It may not feel like it, but this is the start of Memorial Day Weekend. Normally, people would be out and about, but pandemic is preventing festivals, pools, and parties.

