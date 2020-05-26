Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10 shot dead in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend

Mid-Day Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Ten people were shot dead and 32 others injured in Chicago during the city's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015, when 12 persons were killed.

Despite the Illinois' stay-at-home order, the weekend's death toll has already surpassed last year's holiday weekend, when seven people were killed and 34 were injured, the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published
News video: Memorial Day Weekend: Buffalo Naval Park honors fallen

Memorial Day Weekend: Buffalo Naval Park honors fallen 01:00

 There were several wreath laying ceremonies at the various monuments honoring America’s war dead, on Saturday.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Violent weekend in Baltimore [Video]

Violent weekend in Baltimore

Violent weekend in Baltimore

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:40Published
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 26 [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 26

Americans observe Memorial Day and honor COVID-19 victims, the holiday weekend brought many out to beaches for the first time in 2020, and a plastic bubble that's helping seniors. Have homes in your..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:05Published

Tweets about this