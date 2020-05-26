10 shot dead in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

Ten people were shot dead and 32 others injured in Chicago during the city's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015, when 12 persons were killed.



Despite the Illinois' stay-at-home order, the weekend's death toll has already surpassed last year's holiday weekend, when seven people were killed and 34 were injured, the... 👓 View full article

