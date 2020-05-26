|
10 shot dead in Chicago during Memorial Day weekend
|
|
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Ten people were shot dead and 32 others injured in Chicago during the city's deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015, when 12 persons were killed.
Despite the Illinois' stay-at-home order, the weekend's death toll has already surpassed last year's holiday weekend, when seven people were killed and 34 were injured, the...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
WEB EXTRA: Eye on the Day May 26
Americans observe Memorial Day and honor COVID-19 victims, the holiday weekend brought many out to beaches for the first time in 2020, and a plastic bubble that's helping seniors. Have homes in your..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:05Published
Tweets about this