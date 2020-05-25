|
Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial
|
|
Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
The presumptive Democratic nominee made a public appearance for the first time since mid-March, after campaigning from home for more than two months.
|
