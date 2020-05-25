Alphonse Hinz "Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial" by Katie Glueck via NYT https://t.co/NUz6mRZjTv 2 minutes ago Sintia Sheeler New post: "Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial" https://t.co/I9LObof5yi 3 minutes ago Thomas L Cooper RT @LVaddict618: Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial https://t.co/Jc1ojOWOtj 4 minutes ago Online Irshad Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial https://t.co/orHB2D4RiA https://t.co/6CCjcHkCaJ 4 minutes ago guess who RT @FitzBishop: THIS is what it means to be presidential. Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial https://t.co/JY… 9 minutes ago Heather Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial - The New York Times https://t.co/ncfbDnNo9M 13 minutes ago Ali Meade These images will be in history books: Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial https://t.co/PKigkAXxnN 13 minutes ago LVaddict618 Joe Biden, Wearing Mask, Appears in Public at a Veterans Memorial https://t.co/Jc1ojOWOtj 15 minutes ago