Inside the Dizzying Effort to Pitch Trump to Black Voters
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Joe Biden’s “you ain’t black” gaffe was immediate grist for an online show called “Black Voices for Trump.” But its cast of Trump advisers routinely ignores the president’s history of divisive remarks.
Nearly every week this spring, President Trump’s reelection team has held one of the strangest events of the 2020 online campaign: “Black Voices for Trump Real Talk.” It's an effort by Trump’s black advisers to put their spin on his record, as they push false claims about opponents while...