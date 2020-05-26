Global  

Jeffrey Epstein accuser speaks out ahead of Netflix documentary release

CBS News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, Sarah Ransome, says Epstein raped her on his private Caribbean island. She says Epstein had help from two women who were close to him. Ransome, who spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason, is featured in the Netflix documentary series "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich."
Epstein accuser says she wants to face his alleged co-conspirators in court

Sarah Ransome is featured in the Netflix documentary series "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich," out Wednesday.
CBS News

Netflix’s ‘Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich’ is harrowing but essential viewing

The four-part documentary about the serial pedophile finally gives the victims a voice, while ‘Blackballed’ is a brilliant basketball doc about another...
Haaretz

