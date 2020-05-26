Jeffrey Epstein accuser speaks out ahead of Netflix documentary release
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () One of Jeffrey Epstein's accusers, Sarah Ransome, says Epstein raped her on his private Caribbean island. She says Epstein had help from two women who were close to him. Ransome, who spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason, is featured in the Netflix documentary series "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich."
Jeffrey Epstein Filthy Rich - Official Trailer - Netflix - The Full Story on Jeffrey Epstein Revealed. From Lisa Bryant, Academy Award Nominee Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy..