Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks packed, prompting coronavirus travel advisory
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () The St. Louis county executive has issued a coronavirus travel advisory in response to viral images of crowds cramming into pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend, according to reports.
Bars and restaurants at the Lake of Ozarks bank on the amount of business they bring in beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Despite living in a time of social distancing due to COVID-19, many business owners remain optimistic.