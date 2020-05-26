Global  

Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks packed, prompting coronavirus travel advisory

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The St. Louis county executive has issued a coronavirus travel advisory in response to viral images of crowds cramming into pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over the Memorial Day weekend, according to reports.
News video: Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic

Lake of the Ozarks bars, restaurants prepare for Memorial Day weekend amid pandemic 02:17

 Bars and restaurants at the Lake of Ozarks bank on the amount of business they bring in beginning Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. Despite living in a time of social distancing due to COVID-19, many business owners remain optimistic.

Crowded pool at Lake of Ozarks raises health concerns [Video]

Crowded pool at Lake of Ozarks raises health concerns

This year’s Memorial Day weekend at Lake of the Ozarks businesses was “busier than any year,” according to one proprietor. Not adhering to social distancing carries risk, experts say.

Video of crowds concerns KC area health experts [Video]

Video of crowds concerns KC area health experts

Kansas City area health experts react to video from the Lake of the Ozarks that shows large groups of people swimming with social distancing not being maintained.

