WHO pauses hydroxychloroquine from drug study, warns of possible "second peak" of coronavirus

CBS News Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) has temporarily suspended the malaria drug hydroxychloroquine from a global trial for COVID-19 treatments for a safety review. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to explain why the drug was dropped from the global study. He also addresses the WHO warning that countries reopening could face an "immediate second peak" of the virus if safety measures are lifted too soon.
