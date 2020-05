Mi B RT @DailyCaller: Virginia Gov. Northam Orders Residents To Wear Masks After Spending Weekend Maskless At Beach https://t.co/bcCSyqhEqv 2 hours ago

🇺🇸It’sTime🇺🇸 Donna Marie⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CHHR01: Who didn't see this one coming? Our socialist a-hole .@GovernorVA is right on Q! Beginning Friday, adults and children over ag… 4 hours ago

Spyvsspy RT @ARedPillReport: Virginia Gov. Northam Orders Residents To Wear Masks After Spending Weekend Maskless At Beach https://t.co/QM84A33Gsm 4 hours ago

A Red Pill Report ™ Virginia Gov. Northam Orders Residents To Wear Masks After Spending Weekend Maskless At Beach https://t.co/QM84A33Gsm 5 hours ago

sandra funkhouseur RT @Gettingtrump: anyone who votes progressive Democrat in November is an utter moron. Virginia Gov. Northam Orders Residents To Wear Mask… 8 hours ago