Trump's convention demand comes amid NC virus surge

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's demand for a full-capacity Republican convention in August is putting pressure on North Carolina health officials and local Republicans, as coronavirus cases surge in the host county and statewide. (May 26)
 
