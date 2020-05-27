Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch postponed due to bad weather

CBS News Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
SpaceX was ready to make history with the launch of the first crew aboard a commercial spacecraft to the International Space Station. But the weather didn't cooperate, and the launch had to be postponed for Saturday. Mark Strassmann reports.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Bad weather postpones historic launch

Bad weather postpones historic launch 02:28

 Bad weather postpones historic launch

Related videos from verified sources

Historic SpaceX U.S. crew launch scrubbed due to weather [Video]

Historic SpaceX U.S. crew launch scrubbed due to weather

SpaceX, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's private rocket company, was forced by foul weather to scrub a planned launch on Wednesday of two Americans into orbit from Florida, a mission that would be..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:05Published
'From Man to Martian' offers kids space possibilities [Video]

'From Man to Martian' offers kids space possibilities

Many eyes were on Wednesday's new era of space travel when SpaceX Crew Dragon was scheduled to launch from American soil, becoming the first U.S. human spaceflight since 2011. Even though the launch..

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

NASA, SpaceX review clears historic mission for launch next week

Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2020 NASA and SpaceX cleared next week's historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch to the International Space Station after a flight...
Space Daily Also reported by •Sydney Morning HeraldWorldNewsTechCrunchbizjournalsCBS News

Astronauts fly to Florida ahead of historic launch to space station

The launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will mark the first such flight from U.S. soil since the shuttle's retirement in 2011.
CBS News Also reported by •TechCrunchbizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Margare04323327

Margrit RT @Wyn1745: .@POTUS will travel to Florida for the historic Crew Dragon SpaceX launch Demo-2 mission on Wed. 2011 Shuttle Prog terminate… 9 minutes ago

franjmontano11

Pansho 🌈 RT @cnnbrk: NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have boarded the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for today's historic launch. Follow… 9 minutes ago

FreeIllinoisNow

cindyseestruth RT @PatriotM1A777: WATCH LIVE: SpaceX's 1st astronaut mission! Crew Dragon #DM-2 launch from a truly historic NASA pad https://t.co/PtGbHS… 9 minutes ago

pbpost

The Palm Beach Post Bad weather postpones historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch https://t.co/7lVp2Dbbev 9 minutes ago

10TampaBay

10 Tampa Bay You are looking LIVE at the launch pad of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon capsule. Today's schedule launch was… https://t.co/dUEKtzQMVa 11 minutes ago

BondFire16

✞ Sword of the Spirit ✞ RT @TheCollectiveQ: May 27, 2020 at 10:32:18 AM EDT Good morning from JBA, where VPOTUS will depart for Kennedy Space Center to witness th… 19 minutes ago

MichaelDavis345

Michael Davis RT @ChloeSalsameda: NASA Astronauts Bob Behnken & Doug Hurley say goodbye to their families as they depart for their historic SpaceX Crew D… 21 minutes ago

JorgeGo10320936

Jorge Gomez RT @NASAKennedy: On the latest episode of the Rocket Ranch podcast, we chat with @AstroBehnken and @Astro_Doug as they prepare to ride aboa… 27 minutes ago