Historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch postponed due to bad weather
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () SpaceX was ready to make history with the launch of the first crew aboard a commercial spacecraft to the International Space Station. But the weather didn't cooperate, and the launch had to be postponed for Saturday. Mark Strassmann reports.
