Protesters get arrested and shot with rubber bullets during George Floyd protest in Phoenix

This was the moment officers from Minneapolis' 3rd Precinct attempted to disperse protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Wednesday (May 27).
Footage shows police behind a concrete barricade using tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, some of which...
Minneapolis (CNN)Nationwide outrage over the death of George Floyd in police custody sparked another night of protests across the US on Friday. Anger boiled over... WorldNews Also reported by •azcentral.com