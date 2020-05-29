Global  

Protesters get arrested and shot with rubber bullets during George Floyd protest in Phoenix

azcentral.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
People are arrested and shot with rubber bullets during the George Floyd protest in downtown Phoenix on May 28, 2020.
 
News video: Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest

Minneapolis police use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse George Floyd protest 03:45

 This was the moment officers from Minneapolis' 3rd Precinct attempted to disperse protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd on Wednesday (May 27). Footage shows police behind a concrete barricade using tear gas, flash grenades and rubber bullets against protesters, some of which...

