Outrage spills across the US after officer is charged in the death of George Floyd

WorldNews Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
Outrage spills across the US after officer is charged in the death of George FloydMinneapolis (CNN)Nationwide outrage over the death of George Floyd in police custody sparked another night of protests across the US on Friday. Anger boiled over in major cities including Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Dallas and Los Angeles. Protesters smashed windows, set police vehicles and buildings ablaze, and clashed with police in riot gear. In Minneapolis, where hours earlier the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck was arrested and charged, some protesters knelt under a bridge and prayed. Others tossed rocks at officers who returned fire with rubber bullets. "If you can tell me something better for me to do -- if you can tell me a way that we could change the world...
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Minneapolis Leaders Call For Criminal Charges In Connection To George Floyd's Death

Minneapolis Leaders Call For Criminal Charges In Connection To George Floyd's Death 01:43

 There are new calls for criminal charges against at least one police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, who appeared to be suffocated during an arrest in Minnesota; Jeff Pegues reports for CBS2.

Related news from verified sources

Kellie Chauvin Wiki: Facts about Wife of Cop Involved in George Floyd’s Death

George Floyd’s tragic death has turned the public’s attention and outrage on the officers involved, and their families. Kellie Chauvin is married to Derek...
Earn The Necklace Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.com

Mississippi mayor flouts calls to resign over Floyd comments

PETAL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi mayor whose remarks about the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody sparked outrage is resisting calls to...
Seattle Times

