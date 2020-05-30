Outrage spills across the US after officer is charged in the death of George Floyd
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Minneapolis (CNN)Nationwide outrage over the death of George Floyd in police custody sparked another night of protests across the US on Friday. Anger boiled over in major cities including Minneapolis, Atlanta, New York, Dallas and Los Angeles. Protesters smashed windows, set police vehicles and buildings ablaze, and clashed with police in riot gear. In Minneapolis, where hours earlier the officer seen on video with his knee on Floyd's neck was arrested and charged, some protesters knelt under a bridge and prayed. Others tossed rocks at officers who returned fire with rubber bullets. "If you can tell me something better for me to do -- if you can tell me a way that we could change the world...
There are new calls for criminal charges against at least one police officer involved in the death of George Floyd, who appeared to be suffocated during an arrest in Minnesota; Jeff Pegues reports for CBS2.
George Floyd's tragic death has turned the public's attention and outrage on the officers involved, and their families. Kellie Chauvin is married to Derek...