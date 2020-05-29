Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Twitter Places Warning on Trump Minneapolis Tweet, Saying It Glorified Violence

NYTimes.com Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
The move by the social media platform is likely to spur more tension with the White House and prompt criticism from the president’s supporters.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets

Twitter places fact-checks on Trump tweets 01:13

 Twitter on Tuesday for the first time prompted readers to check the facts in tweets sent by U.S. President Donald Trump, warning readers his claims about mail-in ballots were false and had been debunked by fact checkers. Freddie Joyner has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest [Video]

Twitter Hits Trump With ‘Glorifying Violence’ Warning After Tweet About George Floyd Minneapolis Protest

Twitter has placed a warning on one of Donald Trump’s tweets about protests in Minneapolis, saying the president violated the platform’s rules about “glorifying violence”. Trump had lashed out..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Twitter attaches disclaimer to Trump's Minneapolis tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Twitter on Friday said that one of U.S. President Donald Trump's tweets on Minneapolis protests had breached its rules about "glorifying violence."
Reuters

Twitter flags Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

Twitter on Friday flagged a post by US President Donald Trump on the unrest in Minneapolis as 'glorifying violence', saying the tweet violated its rules but...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this

atif_a_akram

Atif Akram #MakeBiz #Tech "Twitter Places Warning on a Trump Tweet, Saying It Glorified Violence" by @NYTimes… https://t.co/vK12JwSNWP 10 seconds ago

RenierJustWonIt

Renier Swanepoel RT @CapeTown: #Twitter Places Warning on Trump Minneapolis Tweet, Saying It Glorified Violence https://t.co/18Qj44L9Lj #BlackLivesMatter… 30 seconds ago

DelfinaValdez8

Delfina Valdez 🛹 Twitter places warning on Trump’s tweet “Glorifying Violence” How is this making America Great @realDonaldTrump 36 seconds ago

bigblkdogg

Michael RT @S_WW_Resist: Then why don’t you suspend @realDonaldTrump’s account, @Jack?!?! “Twitter places warning on Trump post, saying tweet glori… 39 seconds ago

lagoldman2

LA Goldman RT @jptrib1: Twitter places warning on Trump post, saying tweet glorifies violence https://t.co/AJ3aAaSXGN via @nbcnews 52 seconds ago

CaliMike120

Mikey Twitter Places Warning on a Trump Tweet, Saying It Glorified Violence https://t.co/BGWPVbOgOK 58 seconds ago

jmeiden

Jan van der Meiden Hm.. Twitter Places Warning on Trump Minneapolis Tweet, Saying It Glorified Violence https://t.co/4FY1TLsP6j 2 minutes ago

GoncaloPCruz

Gonçalo Cruz "Twitter Places Warning on a Trump Tweet, Saying It Glorified Violence" by BY RAYMOND ZHONG AND RUSSELL GOLDMAN via… https://t.co/39mVTGYUPx 2 minutes ago