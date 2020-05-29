|
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on George Floyd's death, protests
|
|
Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses the death of George Floyd following his arrest by Minneapolis police, and the third night of protests in the city.
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Donald Trump: death of George Floyd a "grave tragedy"
US President Donald Trump on Saturday (May 30th) night called the death of George Floyd a "grave tragedy" which had filled Americans with "horror."
Speaking from Cape Canaveral in Florida where he..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 08:50Published
US Unrest: Rioters and looters smash New York store windows
Rioters smashed storefront windows and looted stores in New York City on Saturday (May 30th) night as protests and unrest over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota swept the..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:49Published
Related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this