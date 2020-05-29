Global  

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on George Floyd's death, protests

CBS News Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison discusses the death of George Floyd following his arrest by Minneapolis police, and the third night of protests in the city.
Video credit: CBS 4 Denver
News video: George Floyd Death: Peaceful Protest In Denver Turns Chaotic

George Floyd Death: Peaceful Protest In Denver Turns Chaotic 03:10

 One driver did donuts near the crowds, others smashed windows and spray painted graffiti on the Capitol.

Family lawyer says no charges is "like they're killing George all over again"

Floyd family attorney Ben Crump said that he and the family of George Floyd will call on Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to take up Floyd's case.
CBS News

WATCH: MSNBC Airs Second Video of George Floyd Arrest Reportedly Showing Multiple Police Officers Kneeling on Him

"To me, it just confirms what we saw in the first video. It clearly needs to be examined. It clearly needs to be investigated more closely," Minnesota's Attorney...
Mediaite

