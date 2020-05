Wavyplay Kylie Jenner slams Forbes report which stripped her of her billionaire status and also accused her of inflating her… https://t.co/XewlRXjzzg 18 minutes ago KHP International Kylie Jenner slams Forbes report which stripped her of her billionaire status and also accused her of inflating her… https://t.co/xlG4azruF5 1 hour ago Team #Tinimash Kylie Jenner slams Forbes report which stripped her of her billionaire status and also accused her of inflating her… https://t.co/tY2mivOzmh 2 hours ago Tommy Lyon RT @lindaikeji: Kylie Jenner slams Forbes report which stripped her of her billionaire status and also accused her of inflating her income… 2 hours ago Linda Ikeji Kylie Jenner slams Forbes report which stripped her of her billionaire status and also accused her of inflating her… https://t.co/1a7dKEsbYh 2 hours ago Da Minority Report Kylie Jenner has been stripped of her title of youngest self-made billionaire. The 22-year-old is accused in a scat… https://t.co/VOMRtfsONd 4 hours ago