Trump says U.S. to withdraw from World Health Organization and announces new broadsides against Beijing
Friday, 29 May 2020 () President Donald Trump on Friday ordered U.S. officials to begin the process of revoking Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law and announced "We will today be terminating our relationship" with the WHO.
