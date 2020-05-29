Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump says U.S. to withdraw from World Health Organization and announces new broadsides against Beijing

Seattle Times Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump on Friday ordered U.S. officials to begin the process of revoking Hong Kong's special status under U.S. law and announced "We will today be terminating our relationship" with the WHO.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO

Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO 01:03

 Trump Announces US Will Cut Ties With the WHO In a press conference, Trump said the World Health Organization (WHO) has not made reform changes requested by the U.S. President Donald Trump, via press conference Trump has repeatedly criticized the organization for its handling of the COVID-19...

Related videos from verified sources

President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health Organization [Video]

President Trump Pulling U.S. Out Of World Health Organization

President Donald Trump announced Friday the U.S. is pulling out of the World Health Organization.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:39Published
U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong [Video]

U.S President Donald Trump press conference on China and Hong Kong

Donald Trump held a press conference on May 29 in which he spoke about China tensions and terminating the US relationship with the World Health Organization. He also declared Hong Kong has lost its..

Credit: Newsvia English     Duration: 09:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump says U.S. terminating relationship with WHO as rift with China grows

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will terminate its relationship with the World Health Organization over its handling of the coronavirus outbreak in China...
CBC.ca

Latin America named coronavirus epicentre as Trump seeks US reopening

South America has become a new epicentre of the COVID-19 pandemic with Brazil hardest-hit, the World Health Organization says.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this