Eye Opener: Officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () Fired Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd as a fourth night of protests swept the country. Also, President Trump was criticized for encouraging violence when he tweeted, "when the looting starts, the shooting starts" in response to the Minneapolis protests. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
A white former Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder on Friday after a bystander's video showed him pinning his knee into the neck of an unarmed black man who later died, an incident that triggered three nights of violent protests. Colette Luke has more.