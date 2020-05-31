Global  

What Is Antifa? Trump Wants to Declare It a Terror Group

NYTimes.com Sunday, 31 May 2020 ()
President Trump’s announcement on Twitter brought renewed attention to the anti-fascist protesters he has blamed for inciting violence at protests.
Trump says he'll designate Antifa a terror organization, blames group for violence at George Floyd protests

Trump is convinced the loosely affiliated group of militant anti-fascists is behind the violence at protests following George Floyd's death.
