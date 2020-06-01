Global  

2 Atlanta officers fired after deploying stun guns in arrests during George Floyd protests, mayor says

FOXNews.com Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Two Atlanta police officers who were captured on video forcibly pulling a pair of college students out of their car and placing them under arrest during protests Saturday night have been fired, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Sunday.
