2 Atlanta officers fired after deploying stun guns in arrests during George Floyd protests, mayor says
Monday, 1 June 2020 () Two Atlanta police officers who were captured on video forcibly pulling a pair of college students out of their car and placing them under arrest during protests Saturday night have been fired, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Sunday.
