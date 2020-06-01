|
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's daughter Chiara de Blasio arrested during George Floyd protest
Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
Chiara de Blasio was arrested Saturday, according to the NYPD. She is one of thousands arrested during protests over the death of George Floyd.
