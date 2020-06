Chuck Glover RT @TheAUPlainsman: Pat Dye, one of the most famous former Auburn football coaches, has died. https://t.co/HNDzLCrkCX https://t.co/qrP0PEBD… 3 minutes ago Evans Donnell RT @AuburnTigers: Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Dye’s family, friends and former players. His love and loyalty for Auburn render… 3 minutes ago Pirate Analysis RT @ECUAthletics: ECU Athletics, Pirate Football mourns the loss of Hall of Fame coach Pat Dye, who passed away today at age 80. 🏴‍☠️https:… 4 minutes ago Michael Hebert Here’s a small snippet of what former UNA head football coach Bobby Wallace had to say about the passing of Pat Dye… https://t.co/XFSvM7Wuje 8 minutes ago Karl DeMasi RT @NathanDominitz: Story on the death of @AuburnFootball coaching legend and former @GeorgiaFootball All-American Pat Dye https://t.co/Z5N… 9 minutes ago John Rabacs RT @GovKemp: Prayers for the loved ones, colleagues, and friends of Pat Dye, one of Georgia’s own, a #DGD, and College Football Hall of Fam… 14 minutes ago Steve Croft RT @JFergusonAU: With a spirit that was not afraid, Pat Dye taught Auburn football how to stare down its biggest rivals and not blink. On… 16 minutes ago Todd Anglin RT @960theref: Former UGA Football player and Auburn coach Pat Dye has passed away. He had a kidney issue and tested positive for COVID19… 16 minutes ago