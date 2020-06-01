George Floyd Independent Autopsy: Homicide By Asphyxia

Paola RT @ABC: BREAKING: An independent autopsy ordered by George Floyd's family finds he was killed by "homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck… 1 second ago

black lives matter RT @NTerryEllis: BREAKING: Independent autopsy finds that George Floyd's death "was homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compre… 1 second ago

Richard Muhammad (Naba'a Muhammad) RT @CNN: An independent autopsy into the death of George Floyd found that his death was a homicide and the unarmed black man died of "asphy… 2 seconds ago

#BlackLivesMatter RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: George Floyd died due to asphyxia from neck & back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain, a… 2 seconds ago

Kim Possible RT @cnnbrk: An independent autopsy into the death of George Floyd found that he died from "asphyxiation from sustained pressure," which con… 2 seconds ago

Black, Bi, and Blessed 💖💜💙 RT @DavidBegnaud: BREAKING: George Floyd has no underlying medical condition that contributed to his death, says Dr. Michael Baden who cond… 2 seconds ago

Vino_1024 RT @ABC30: JUST IN: An independent autopsy found the manner of George Floyd's death was "homicide caused by asphyxia due to neck and back c… 2 seconds ago