George Floyd Independent Autopsy: Homicide By Asphyxia

NPR Monday, 1 June 2020 ()
The findings contradict a report by county officials which said which partly blamed "underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system," not just pressure on his neck and back.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation

Independent autopsy finds Floyd died by strangulation 02:22

 An independent autopsy of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week, found that the cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia" and that his death was a “homicide,” doctors and family attorneys told reporters on Monday.

George Floyd's Family Pleads For Violence To Stop [Video]

George Floyd's Family Pleads For Violence To Stop

They also said an independent autopsy found he died from "asphyxiation from sustained pressure to his back and neck." CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:12Published
George Floyd Family’s Lawyer: Independent Autopsy Determines Floyd Died Of Asphyxiation [Video]

George Floyd Family’s Lawyer: Independent Autopsy Determines Floyd Died Of Asphyxiation

The attorney representing George Floyd’s family says the findings of an independent autopsy have determined that Floyd died of asphyxiation from sustained pressure, Frank Vascellaro reports (3:06)...

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:06Published

George Floyd's Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Is Labeled a 'Homicide'

George Floyd‘s independent autopsy has been completed and his cause of death has been revealed after he died at the hands of a white police officer in...
Just Jared

George Floyd protests latest: Autopsy shows suffocation as cause of death

George Floyd, an unarmed African America, died of "asphyxiation from sustained pressure" in police custody, according to an independent autopsy. His death has...
Deutsche Welle

