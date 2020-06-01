George Floyd Independent Autopsy: Homicide By Asphyxia
Monday, 1 June 2020 () The findings contradict a report by county officials which said which partly blamed "underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system," not just pressure on his neck and back.
An independent autopsy of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in Minneapolis police custody last week, found that the cause of death was "mechanical asphyxia" and that his death was a “homicide,” doctors and family attorneys told reporters on Monday.