George Floyd Independent Autopsy Lists Asphyxia As Cause Of Death

Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoAn independent autopsy from George Floyd's family determined the cause of Floyd's death to be asphyxia and the manner of death to be homicide.



The report shows compression to the neck and back, caused by Derek Chauvin and other officers on the scene kneeling on him, led to a lack of blood flow to the... Watch VideoAn independent autopsy from George Floyd's family determined the cause of Floyd's death to be asphyxia and the manner of death to be homicide.The report shows compression to the neck and back, caused by Derek Chauvin and other officers on the scene kneeling on him, led to a lack of blood flow to the 👓 View full article

