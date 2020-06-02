|
George Floyd Independent Autopsy Lists Asphyxia As Cause Of Death
Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
Watch VideoAn independent autopsy from George Floyd's family determined the cause of Floyd's death to be asphyxia and the manner of death to be homicide.
The report shows compression to the neck and back, caused by Derek Chauvin and other officers on the scene kneeling on him, led to a lack of blood flow to the...
