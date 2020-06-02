Global  

George Floyd Independent Autopsy Lists Asphyxia As Cause Of Death

Tuesday, 2 June 2020
George Floyd Independent Autopsy Lists Asphyxia As Cause Of DeathWatch VideoAn independent autopsy from George Floyd's family determined the cause of Floyd's death to be asphyxia and the manner of death to be homicide. 

The report shows compression to the neck and back, caused by Derek Chauvin and other officers on the scene kneeling on him, led to a lack of blood flow to the...
