George Floyd riots: Cuomo, de Blasio announce NYC curfew
Monday, 1 June 2020 () New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday imposed a 11 p.m. curfew in an effort to prevent another night of violence in the city over the death of George Floyd.
Minneapolis has entered the fourth day of unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, with rioters taking over the police department’s 3rd Precinct building late Thursday night, Christiane Cordero reports (4:39). WCCO 4 News - May 29, 2020