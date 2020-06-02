Meghan McCain Says Neighborhood Looks Like ‘War Zone,’ ‘Full Frontal’ Writer Tells Her ‘It’s Fine’ Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ( 1 day ago )

The co-head writer of “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” wasn’t having it from “The View” co-host Meghan McCain Tuesday afternoon.



McCain, a conservative voice on ABC’s women-focused daytime talk show, tweeted about the mass protests that have been taking place in New York and other cities since George Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day: “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”



Kristen Bartlett, who writes for TBS’ late-night program, responded, “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”







Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine. https://t.co/ZvwNrjL6P7



— Kristen Bartlett (@kristencheeks) June 2, 2020







*Also Read:* Fox News Wins Total Viewers for Weekend Protest Coverage, CNN Tops Key Demo



A representative for Bartlett was unavailable to return a request for comment as their company is observing #BlackoutTuesday in honor of Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement. Representatives for McCain didn’t immediately return a request for comment on the state of the neighborhood or to confirm if McCain and Bartlett are neighbors.



The protests have been an enduring topic of conversation as they have continued for the past week. Commentators and journalists have been using their platforms to share information from the ground since the beginning. In some cases, journalists are even documenting their own targeting by police as they cover the events.



