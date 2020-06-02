Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Business Owners Along Devastated Fordham Road In The Bronx Not Convinced Of Looters’ Motivation

CBS 2 Tuesday, 2 June 2020 ()
One of the city's most vibrant shopping districts is trying to recover and wondering what happened.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Business Owners Along Devastated Fordham Road In The Bronx Not Convinced Of Looters’ Motivation

Business Owners Along Devastated Fordham Road In The Bronx Not Convinced Of Looters’ Motivation 02:10

 One of the city’s most vibrant shopping districts is trying to recover and wondering what happened. Vandals and looters struck at least a dozen businesses along Fordham Road in the Bronx on Monday night.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daksheets_

Dakota Sheets RT @dennishegstad: immigrant owned family business next to our building got peacefully protested yesterday I guess. people stole all of the… 1 day ago

dennishegstad

dennis hegstad immigrant owned family business next to our building got peacefully protested yesterday I guess. people stole all o… https://t.co/5AHtPDHbhK 1 day ago

DreamcatcherKTH

💜🍯🌙| Inner Child💜 @CassMortonMD Lives along the way, do you know how many small business owners were devastated that they have been t… https://t.co/ufHMwY2Bf3 3 days ago