Seattle protests lead push to ban use of mourning bands that cover police badge numbers

Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Protests over the death of George Floyd in Seattle have raised multiple questions about the Seattle Police Department's accountability, including calls to ban mourning badges that obstruct an officer's badge number. During a meeting with peaceful protesters outside of the Seattle Operations Center, Mayor Jenny Durkan addressed the violence Monday night that resulted in Seattle Police pepper spraying peaceful protesters. Durkan directly addressed the issue of officers covering their badge numbers with black electrical tape, saying that they were mourning bands meant to symbolize fallen officers and that the city was looking into a different way for officers to honor those among them who have died in the line of duty. 👓 View full article

