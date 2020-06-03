Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Seattle protests lead push to ban use of mourning bands that cover police badge numbers

SeattlePI.com Wednesday, 3 June 2020 ()
Protests over the death of George Floyd in Seattle have raised multiple questions about the Seattle Police Department's accountability, including calls to ban mourning badges that obstruct an officer's badge number. During a meeting with peaceful protesters outside of the Seattle Operations Center, Mayor Jenny Durkan addressed the violence Monday night that resulted in Seattle Police pepper spraying peaceful protesters. Durkan directly addressed the issue of officers covering their badge numbers with black electrical tape, saying that they were mourning bands meant to symbolize fallen officers and that the city was looking into a different way for officers to honor those among them who have died in the line of duty.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Police deploy gas canisters, fire crackers into Seattle crowd

Police deploy gas canisters, fire crackers into Seattle crowd 03:06

 CONTAINS PROFANITY. A video posted on social media on Tuesday showed a tense stand-off between authorities and protesters in Seattle as gas canisters and fire crackers were deployed into the crowd.

Related videos from verified sources

Minneapolis vows to disband police force [Video]

Minneapolis vows to disband police force

A mounting wave of protests calling for police reform swept across the United States on Sunday, while a majority of the Minneapolis City Council pledges to disband the city's police department in favor..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police [Video]

Matt Hancock: British police are not like American police

Health Secretary Matt Hancock warns about the risk of contracting coronavirus when attending protests and thanks the police for their work during the Black Lives Matter demonstrations, saying "British..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Seattle police use flash bangs to move protesters on street [Video]

Seattle police use flash bangs to move protesters on street

Some protesters stood their ground as Seattle police tried to move them down the street on Saturday using flash bangs, following a large peaceful demonstration against racism and police brutality..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:49Published

Tweets about this

javapnw

Vicki K Seattle protests lead push to ban use of 'mourning bands' that cover police badge numbers https://t.co/kp2ZOKZ7wz 2 days ago

doomsday_daddy

Doomsday Daddy RT @TXMac58: This is too much https://t.co/GogvAm3uL2 3 days ago

TXMac58

Mac58 ⭐⭐⭐ This is too much https://t.co/GogvAm3uL2 3 days ago

LeslieFleury9

TheEmpress RT @seattlepi: Seattle protests lead push to ban use of mourning bands that cover police badge numbers: https://t.co/7F0Z52FQA9 4 days ago

FairTax4America

Progressives-R-Liars Seattle protests lead push to ban use of police mourning bands https://t.co/nYOkUMgq2Q #Police #BlueLivesMatter #MAGA 4 days ago

CopTheTruth

Mike, from Mike's office Two words:***you. https://t.co/0iRhmB6rnZ 4 days ago

cestmoisal

Extremely stable Genius! #Resist #NotMyPresident RT @Blk_Intellect: Seattle protests lead push to ban use of mourning bands that cover police badge numbers https://t.co/PW9X5kedsj via @Sea… 4 days ago

cestmoisal

Extremely stable Genius! #Resist #NotMyPresident Seattle protests lead push to ban use of mourning bands that cover police badge numbers. If you believe in what you… https://t.co/3bbHeDtLXk 4 days ago