Tasha Johnson RT @CBSNews: Philadelphia removes the statue of a controversial mayor and former police commissioner, Frank Rizzo, who many say had a corru… 4 minutes ago Planet Earth, No Plan B RT @billritter7: He was one of the most controversial figures in Philadelphia history - with a reputation few would list on their resume.… 8 minutes ago Pat Ralph Mural Arts Philadelphia is calling for the Frank Rizzo mural in South Philly to be taken down following the removal… https://t.co/J8JebGd22d 10 minutes ago Steve Grandinetti The Controversial Philadelphia Statue of Frank Rizzo, a Former Police Chief and Segregationist Mayor, Has Been Take… https://t.co/SFuxLQzuBJ 27 minutes ago stella durgin Controversial statue of former Philadelphia mayor Frank Rizzo removed after George Floyd protests /REMOVE ALL Statu… https://t.co/n8A5zZoAhX 31 minutes ago Pinky 🧁🧸 ❤️🌹✌🏻🏴🚩 RT @NBCPhiladelphia: #BREAKING Crews have removed the bronze statue of controversial Philadelphia mayor and former police commissioner Fran… 49 minutes ago