Following fatal shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, Louisville police will undergo 'top-to-bottom' review

David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed by police during a protest Monday. According to Business Insider, McAtee was known in Louisville for giving food away to police officers for free. McAtee was killed after police allege they were fired upon and...
Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..