Following fatal shootings of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee, Louisville police will undergo 'top-to-bottom' review

USATODAY.com Thursday, 4 June 2020 ()
Following six nights of protests, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced several initiatives regarding the city's embattled police department.
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 Hours

A Louisville, Kentucky Restaurant Owner Shot By Police And Left In Street For Over 12 Hours 00:32

 David McAtee, the owner of YaYa's barbecue restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky, was killed by police during a protest Monday. According to Business Insider, McAtee was known in Louisville for giving food away to police officers for free. McAtee was killed after police allege they were fired upon and...

Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest [Video]

Louisville Fires Police Chief After Fatal Shooting of David McAtee During Protest

The decision comes after local business owner David McAtee was shot and k*lled as police and the National Guard attempted to disperse protestors.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:05Published
Seven shot in protests over killing of black woman - police [Video]

Seven shot in protests over killing of black woman - police

Seven people were shot and at least one was in critical condition after protests in Louisville, Kentucky over the killing of Breonna Taylor, a black woman fatally shot in her apartment in March, police..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published

Louisville cop in fatal shooting of David McAtee had mocked protester on Facebook

LMPD Officer Katie Crews allegedly celebrated a protester getting hit by pepper balls amid recent demonstrations over the death of Breonna Taylor.  
USATODAY.com


