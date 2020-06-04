Hundreds, including Al Sharpton, Eric Garner's mom, to attend George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis
Thursday, 4 June 2020 () Hundreds, including Rev. Al Sharpton and the mother of Eric Garner, are expected to attend a private memorial service in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon to honor George Floyd, who died Memorial Day in police custody, sparking ten consecutive days of peaceful protests and nighttime riots in major metropolitan cities nationwide.
Spike Lee Releases Short Film '3 Brothers' Inspired By George Floyd Murder In the 95-second feature, the director compares the deaths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing.' In 'Do the Right Thing,' the character Radio Raheem is murdered by police. The short film...
George Floyd, the African-American man whose death in police custody roused worldwide protests against racism, was extolled on Tuesday as a "gentle giant" and a symbol of the oppressed's struggle for..
