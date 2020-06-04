Global  

Hundreds, including Al Sharpton, Eric Garner's mom, to attend George Floyd memorial in Minneapolis

FOXNews.com Thursday, 4 June 2020
Hundreds, including Rev. Al Sharpton and the mother of Eric Garner, are expected to attend a private memorial service in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon to honor George Floyd, who died Memorial Day in police custody, sparking ten consecutive days of peaceful protests and nighttime riots in major metropolitan cities nationwide.
