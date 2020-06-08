Global  

Trump says U.S. police will not be disbanded

Reuters Monday, 8 June 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Monday there will not be any disbanding of police following calls for law enforcement to be defunded in the aftermath of the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.
Video credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Trump Has Not Addressed Police Brutality

Trump Has Not Addressed Police Brutality 00:36

 Protesters have taken to the streets in all 50 states and at least 18 countries. Many Americans are noticing that racism is a pervasive problem, reports Business Insider. Even congressional lawmakers are now calling for a wave of reforms to law enforcement. Some localities are moving to defund and...

