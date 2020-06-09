President Trump slams calls to defund police as Democrats unveil police reform legislation
Tuesday, 9 June 2020 () President Trump says he's "appalled" by calls to defund police departments in the wake of intense protests across the country, and his campaign accused former Vice President Joe Biden of supporting the movement. Biden later told CBS News he does not support defunding police. Meanwhile, Democrats unveiled sweeping legislation aimed at combating police misconduct. Ben Tracy reports.
U.S. President Donald Trump is "appalled" by calls for police to be defunded and he is looking at a number of proposals in response to the death of a black man in police custody in Minneapolis that has sparked nationwide protests.