Pleasant Day 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Pence To Preside Over Confirmation Of Gen Charles Brown, Who Would Be First Black Chief Of Any US Military Branch |… https://t.co/j0ZJE3J10B 15 minutes ago Trevor Evans RT @seungminkim: Pence, who rarely presides in the Senate, will preside over the confirmation vote today of Gen. Charles Brown to be chief… 15 minutes ago advil 0803 RT @BruceAsh9: Pence to preside over confirmation of Gen Charles Brown, who would be first black chief of any US military branch https://t.… 26 minutes ago Nina Rosenwald Pence To Preside Over Confirmation Of Gen Charles Brown, Who Would Be First Black Chief Of Any US Military Branch |… https://t.co/SmqwMUBX19 3 hours ago JoanHathaway Look at this news article from The Daily Caller: Pence To Preside Over Confirmation Of Gen Charles Brown, Who Would… https://t.co/El42TlBrDo 8 hours ago John Sidney Bartels Pence To Preside Over Confirmation Of Gen Charles Brown, Who Would Be First Black Chief Of Any US Military Branch… https://t.co/D3bD9Rasl7 8 hours ago Jo EliasJackson RT @u2biker: VP Pence To Preside Over Confirmation Of USAF General Charles Brown, Who Would Be First Black Chief Of Any US Military Branch.… 9 hours ago MissRonnie RT @KLF: Today, the U.S. Senate will be confirming the first Black American Chief of the @USAirForce, Four-Star General Charles Q. Brown Jr… 9 hours ago