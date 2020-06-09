Global  

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Racist Posts Resurface

Tuesday, 9 June 2020
Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Fired From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ After Racist Posts ResurfaceStassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have been fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after racists posts resurfaced of them reporting a black castmate to police for a crime she did not commit. Bravo — the network that airs the reality show — confirmed the news to TheWrap via a statement.

“Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules,” the statement read.

Schroeder and Doute are original cast members of the show, which chronicles the lives of former and current staffers at restaurants SUR, PUMP and TomTom. The restaurants are owned by former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Vanyderpump.

*Also Read:* How 'Vanderpump Rules' Supported Trans Character Behind the Camera

During an Instagram Live chat last week, former castmember Faith Stowers revealed that Schroeder and Doute had reported her to police in 2018 after they read a Daily Mail article about a black woman wanted for theft. Stowers was not the woman pictured in the article, but Schroeder and Doute still reached out to law enforcement. Schroeder also mentioned the article in her podcast, and Doute on Twitter.

Schroeder and Doute issued individual apologies for their actions over the weekend. Schroeder lost numerous endorsements because of the posts. And the Fuse Literary agency announced on Twitter that it had parted ways with Doute earlier in the week.

Boyens and Caprioni — who joined the cast in the just-aired Season 8 — have also been cut from the show for racist social media posts. Their posts surfaced before the season started, but they were kept on the cast.

It’s unclear of Boyens and Caprioni — who work at PUMP and SUR respectively– are still employed at Vanderpump’s restaurants.

TheWrap has reached out to Vanderpump for comment.

Later on Tuesday, Stowers told Page Six that she felt “vindicated” and “hopeful” that Shroeder and Doute had been fired.

“I feel so vindicated studios and production are able to see blatant racism and make these positive changes and help move the race forward — help with the fight forward,” she said, adding that she had been praying for a family member before she heard the news.

“I was in the middle of prayer and I felt a sense of — I know it sounds corny — I felt a sense of glory,” she continued, “I felt God’s presence and I’m seeing now [that the news has been revealed] maybe that is what that was. He gave me a sign of optimism meant to be hopeful and showing that all of this was worth it.”

Reid Nakamura and Margeaux Sippell contributed to this report 

